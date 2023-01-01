Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Odyssey

104,025 KM

Details Description Features

$37,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring Navi Camera 8Pass Power Doors TV/DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring Navi Camera 8Pass Power Doors TV/DVD

Location

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

  1. 1692996889
  2. 1692996889
  3. 1692996891
  4. 1692996889
  5. 1692996889
  6. 1692996890
  7. 1692996890
  8. 1692996890
  9. 1692996893
  10. 1692996892
  11. 1692996892
  12. 1692996892
  13. 1692996892
  14. 1692996892
  15. 1692996893
  16. 1692996891
  17. 1692996891
  18. 1692996891
  19. 1692996891
  20. 1692996892
  21. 1692996892
  22. 1692996732
  23. 1692996889
  24. 1692996889
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 104,025 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Odyssey Touring Comes Equipped with These Options

 

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Navigation System, Back-up Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Charger, Apple CarPlay, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels. Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Seat, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

 

Visit Us Today 

 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

 

 

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

 

 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

 

 

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

 

 

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

 

 

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Motors

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 121,156 KM
$29,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey T...
 104,025 KM
$37,880 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 98,037 KM
$18,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

Call Dealer

519-954-XXXX

(click to show)

519-954-7788

Alternate Numbers
519-841-0189
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory