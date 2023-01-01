2018 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 0 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10345326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 104,025 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Lane Keeping Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.