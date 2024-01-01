$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
93,379KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5JU703844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,379 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
