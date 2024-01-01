Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

93,379 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11168017
  2. 11168017
  3. 11168017
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,379KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5JU703844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,379 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 93,379 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited Adventure Edition for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited Adventure Edition 176,526 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 40,880 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra