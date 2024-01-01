Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>Beautiful 2018 Jaguar F-Pace, R-Sport, 2.0L Diesel, now available for $20,995.00 + HST + Licensing.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>Price + HST + Licensing</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>ABC Auto Sales<br style=box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; />131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener<br style=box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; />Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm<br style=box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; />Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>Call us Now 519-749-9905</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.5em; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; font-size: 14px; vertical-align: baseline; background: 0px 0px #ffffff; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; line-height: 1.6em; font-family: open sans, san-serif; overflow-wrap: break-word;>Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.</p>

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

20d AWD R-Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

20d AWD R-Sport

Location

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

519-749-9905

  1. 1727894344
  2. 1727894344
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,000KM
Good Condition
VIN SADCL2FN4JA241062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2018 Jaguar F-Pace, R-Sport, 2.0L Diesel, now available for $20,995.00 + HST + Licensing.

Price + HST + Licensing

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE

ABC Auto Sales
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed

Call us Now 519-749-9905

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABC Auto Repairs

Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Sport for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Sport 176,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volkswagen Eos 2dr Conv DSG Comfortline for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Volkswagen Eos 2dr Conv DSG Comfortline 280,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Ford Focus SE 125,800 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email ABC Auto Repairs

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABC Auto Repairs

ABC Auto Repairs

131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-9905

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

ABC Auto Repairs

519-749-9905

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar F-PACE