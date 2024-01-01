$20,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
20d AWD R-Sport
Location
ABC Auto Repairs
131 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2H 5C3
519-749-9905
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 2018 Jaguar F-Pace, R-Sport, 2.0L Diesel, now available for $20,995.00 + HST + Licensing.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE
131 Victoria St. N. Kitchener
Monday to Friday 9 am to 6pm
Saturday 10am to 4pm Sunday. Closed
Vehicle Features
519-749-9905