Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2018 Kia Forte LX! This sleek, grey sedan is ready to impress with its comfortable interior and practical features. With 134,000 km on the odometer, this Forte has plenty of life left and is a great option for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. It has been certified and is ready for the road.

This 2018 Kia Forte LX is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a power group, and the added style of alloy wheels. This sedan is ready to turn heads and provide a comfortable driving experience.

Here are some standout features of this 2018 Kia Forte LX:

Certified: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Forte has been inspected and certified for quality and safety.
Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of getting in and out of your car with ease.
Power Group: Windows, locks and mirrors at your fingertips.
Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience.
Alloy Wheels: Elevate the style of your ride with these head-turning rims.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2018 Kia Forte LX! This sleek, grey sedan is ready to impress with its comfortable interior and practical features. With 134,000 km on the odometer, this Forte has plenty of life left and is a great option for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. It has been certified and is ready for the road.

This 2018 Kia Forte LX is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a power group, and the added style of alloy wheels. This sedan is ready to turn heads and provide a comfortable driving experience.

Here are some standout features of this 2018 Kia Forte LX:

  • Certified: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Forte has been inspected and certified for quality and safety.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of getting in and out of your car with ease.
  • Power Group: Windows, locks and mirrors at your fingertips.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience.
  • Alloy Wheels: Elevate the style of your ride with these head-turning rims.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!

  1.  

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

VIN 3KPFL4A75JE279507