$11,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX,Auto,A/C,Certified,Power Group,Key Less,Alloys
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2018 Kia Forte LX! This sleek, grey sedan is ready to impress with its comfortable interior and practical features. With 134,000 km on the odometer, this Forte has plenty of life left and is a great option for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. It has been certified and is ready for the road.
This 2018 Kia Forte LX is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and a power group, and the added style of alloy wheels. This sedan is ready to turn heads and provide a comfortable driving experience.
Here are some standout features of this 2018 Kia Forte LX:
- Certified: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Forte has been inspected and certified for quality and safety.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of getting in and out of your car with ease.
- Power Group: Windows, locks and mirrors at your fingertips.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience.
- Alloy Wheels: Elevate the style of your ride with these head-turning rims.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
