2018 Kia Optima

140,641 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Kia Optima

LX No Accidents! | Bluetooth | 22 Service Records!

13122755

2018 Kia Optima

LX No Accidents! | Bluetooth | 22 Service Records!

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L33JG210479

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 762
  • Mileage 140,641 KM

Vehicle Description


10 DAY NO HASSLE REFUND | FIRST OIL CHANGE ON US! | COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX REPORTS | MARKET-BASED PRICING | RIGOROUS SELECTION & RECONDITIONING PROCESS WE ONLY KEEP THE GOOD ONES | ALL-IN PRICING NO HIDDEN FEES | YOUR TRADE EXPOSED TO ONLINE AUCTION ACROSS CANADA ENSURING TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR VEHICLE | WE'LL BUY YOUR TRADE EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US




10 day no hassle refund is not available on Corvettes, As-Is and certain luxury/performance vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

2018 Kia Optima