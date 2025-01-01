$22,450+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS l AWD l Low Km's l Well Serviced l Blind Spot
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$22,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, very clean inside and out, well maintained, runs and drives very well. 1 reported accident claim on the Carfax, already repaired before we received it. This 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD blends premium craftsmanship with athletic performance, giving you an SUV that’s just as comfortable cruising through the city as it is taking on rough weather and weekend getaways. Good all year around, reliable, and holds good value.
Key Features:
2.5L SKYACTIV-G Engine – Smooth, efficient power with impressive responsiveness
i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive – Predictive AWD for superior traction in all road and weather conditions
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel – Stay warm through Canadian winters
Bluetooth, HD Radio, and backup camera
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passengers
Smart Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenient and modern
17-inch Alloy Wheels – Stylish and durable
Advanced Safety Features: including Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic AlertWhy buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are delivered detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Great Finance Options Available-Extended Warranties available for Purchase-No Additional Fees! -Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
