Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dual motor AWD
- Performance wheels

Here comes a very desirable Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with all the right features! Beautiful condition in and out, and drives very well! Single owner vehicle, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Features: DUAL MOTOR AWD, UPGRADED PERFOMANCE WHEELS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, APPROX 496KM RANGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FORWARD COLLSION WARNING, WIRELESS CHARGERS, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM/USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MORE!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $29,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2018 Tesla Model 3

86,915 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,915KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,915 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Dual motor AWD
- Performance wheels


Here comes a very desirable Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with all the right features! Beautiful condition in and out, and drives very well! Single owner vehicle, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Features: DUAL MOTOR AWD, UPGRADED PERFOMANCE WHEELS, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, APPROX 496KM RANGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FORWARD COLLSION WARNING, WIRELESS CHARGERS, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM/USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MORE!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $29,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Rain Sensing Wipers

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

