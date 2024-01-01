$20,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified,Low Kms
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Km's, Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Certified, No Accident. Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Lane Departure Assist, AUX & USB Port, Heated Front Seats, Certified, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, All Original, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
