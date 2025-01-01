Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient SUV? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid LE+ currently available at Auto Expo Inc.! This RAV4 has only had one previous owner and is a certified pre-owned vehicle. Its ready to take on Canadian winters with its All-Wheel Drive system. With its hybrid engine, you can enjoy excellent fuel economy without sacrificing the space and versatility you need for your daily adventures. This RAV4 has a comfortable black interior and is ready for you to take it for a spin today! This beauty has 200,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This RAV4 is packed with features designed to make your driving experience safer and more enjoyable. The backup camera takes the stress out of parking, while the fog lights will help you see clearly in those less-than-ideal weather conditions. This versatile SUV is ready for anything. Auto Expo Inc. has certified this vehicle.</p><p>Here are five standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping Hybrid Powertrain:</strong> Experience remarkable fuel efficiency, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently tackle any road condition, from snowy highways to gravel paths.</li><li><strong>One-Owner Vehicle:</strong> Benefit from a well-maintained vehicle history.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Enjoy effortless parking and maneuvering in any situation.</li><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing this RAV4 has met our rigorous inspection standards.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer. --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; We finance,,, --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UtCpj4VLd4jLufa8QUJSSLC6AKr6GFb/&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTMRJREV8JD238394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

