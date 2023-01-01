2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$28,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 8 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10407120

10407120 Stock #: 1088

1088 VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM206437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1088

Mileage 83,866 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Electronic Parking Brake Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Cover Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.33 Additional Features Rear Split 3 Carpet Chrome Accents 10 Trunk release 6 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar trailer stability control integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake width: 1.2 Floor material: cargo area carpet Rear brake diameter: 11.8 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Rear wiper: variable intermittent Interior accents: metallic-tone Rear seat: sliding Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Rear brake width: 0.5 Wheels: aluminum alloy Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4 Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Front brake diameter: 13.4 Rocker panel color: black Front fog lights: cornering Steering ratio: 13.9 Premium brand: Fender Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cornering Watts: 480 Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning reclining mast rear folding reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer with washer 12V rear Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rails: silver Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Smart device app compatibility: Car-Net

