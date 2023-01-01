$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0T SEL Premium 4MOTION
1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
83,866KM
Used
- Stock #: 1088
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM206437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,866 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.33
Additional Features
Rear
Split
Carpet
Chrome Accents
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake width: 1.2
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Rear wiper: variable intermittent
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear seat: sliding
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Rear brake width: 0.5
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Front brake diameter: 13.4
Rocker panel color: black
Front fog lights: cornering
Steering ratio: 13.9
Premium brand: Fender
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cornering
Watts: 480
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
mast
rear folding
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
12V rear
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Smart device app compatibility: Car-Net
