$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Premium Luxury
2019 Cadillac Escalade
4WD 4dr Premium Luxury
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
super clean, great options and very low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Very good service history, hard to find in this condition !!!
clean carfax, no accidents ever
all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca
Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. (2013 and Newer) Finance available. Rates starting from 7.99%. O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Suspension
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628