2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,702 KM

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

SXT Premium Plus *NAVIGATION-DVD PLAYER*

Location

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

81,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701437
  • Stock #: 22303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 81,702 KM

Vehicle Description

HUGE SELECTION OF MINIVANS! OVER 10 IN STOCK TO CHOOSE FROM!

LEATHER, NAVIGATION, DVD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, REAR A/C & HEAT, STOW N GO SEATING, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

