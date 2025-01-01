Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This versatile crossover is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable black interior. With only 112,000km on the odometer, this Edge is just getting started. This Ford Edge SEL offers the perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, or anyone who appreciates a well-equipped vehicle.</p><p>This Ford Edge SEL comes loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The Certified designation ensures peace of mind, knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards. Enjoy added confidence with a Clean Carfax report, providing a detailed history of the vehicle.

Here are five of the best features:

Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, especially on those chilly Canadian mornings.
Alloys: Enhance the Edges sporty look and improve performance.
Fog Lights: Drive with confidence and improved visibility, no matter the weather.
Clean Carfax: Get peace of mind with a detailed history of the vehicle.
Certified: Know that this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected.

Visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience the 2019 Ford Edge SEL for yourself! Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
112,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J9XKBC39625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This versatile crossover is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable black interior. With only 112,000km on the odometer, this Edge is just getting started. This Ford Edge SEL offers the perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, or anyone who appreciates a well-equipped vehicle.

This Ford Edge SEL comes loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The "Certified" designation ensures peace of mind, knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards. Enjoy added confidence with a "Clean Carfax" report, providing a detailed history of the vehicle.

Here are five of the best features:

  • Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, especially on those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Alloys: Enhance the Edge's sporty look and improve performance.
  • Fog Lights: Drive with confidence and improved visibility, no matter the weather.
  • Clean Carfax: Get peace of mind with a detailed history of the vehicle.
  • Certified: Know that this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected.

Visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience the 2019 Ford Edge SEL for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-208-0770

