Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Check out this pre-owned 2019 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This versatile crossover is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a comfortable black interior. With only 112,000km on the odometer, this Edge is just getting started. This Ford Edge SEL offers the perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, or anyone who appreciates a well-equipped vehicle.
This Ford Edge SEL comes loaded with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The "Certified" designation ensures peace of mind, knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards. Enjoy added confidence with a "Clean Carfax" report, providing a detailed history of the vehicle.
Here are five of the best features:
- Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort, especially on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Alloys: Enhance the Edge's sporty look and improve performance.
- Fog Lights: Drive with confidence and improved visibility, no matter the weather.
- Clean Carfax: Get peace of mind with a detailed history of the vehicle.
- Certified: Know that this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected.
Visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience the 2019 Ford Edge SEL for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!
