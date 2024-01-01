Menu
((( $18999 is for Finance sales, $19999 for cash buyers, Finance charges, Tax & Licensing fees are extra ))), Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Back-Up Camera, Tinted, Alloys, Bluetooth, Push Starter, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Rust, No Pets, Fresh Oil Change, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2019 Ford Escape

81,000 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Fogs

SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Fogs

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
81,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD5KUA43248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

((( $18999 is for Finance sales, $19999 for cash buyers, Finance charges, Tax & Licensing fees are extra ))), Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Back-Up Camera, Tinted, Alloys, Bluetooth, Push Starter, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Rust, No Pets, Fresh Oil Change, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

