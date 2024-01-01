$18,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Fogs
2019 Ford Escape
SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Fogs
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
((( $18999 is for Finance sales, $19999 for cash buyers, Finance charges, Tax & Licensing fees are extra ))), Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Back-Up Camera, Tinted, Alloys, Bluetooth, Push Starter, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Rust, No Pets, Fresh Oil Change, Perfect Driving condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770