2019 Ford F-250

150,000 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

XLT,Super Cab,6.75"Box,AWD,Certified,Rebuilt,

2019 Ford F-250

XLT,Super Cab,6.75"Box,AWD,Certified,Rebuilt,

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B63KED57704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, AWD, Tinted, Side Step, Fog Lights, Bug Deflector, Certified, Trailer Hitch, V8, 6.2 L Gas, Extended Cab, New Rear Brakes, Rebuilt, Good Running Condition, Solid Truck, Must See!!!

Click here to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Wireless Charger

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

