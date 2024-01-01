$98,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-650
2019 Ford F-650
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$98,999
+ taxes & licensing
2,600KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FDNF6DC9KDF09488
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Dump Box
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-650 Powerstork Diesel Dump Box.
Ready To work! Hydraulic Brakes
Low Kms, truck runs and drives like new. 13 Foot Dump Box with 19.5 tires.
If you are in the market for a dump truck, this is the one for you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2019 Ford F-650