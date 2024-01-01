Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 Ford F-650 Powerstork Diesel Dump Box. </p><p>Ready To work! Hydraulic Brakes </p><p>Low Kms, truck runs and drives like new. 13 Foot Dump Box with 19.5 tires. </p><p>If you are in the market for a dump truck, this is the one for you!</p><p> </p>

2019 Ford F-650

2,600 KM

Details Description Features

$98,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-650

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-650

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10974983
  2. 10974983
  3. 10974983
  4. 10974983
  5. 10974983
  6. 10974983
  7. 10974983
  8. 10974983
  9. 10974983
  10. 10974983
  11. 10974983
  12. 10974983
  13. 10974983
  14. 10974983
  15. 10974983
  16. 10974983
  17. 10974983
  18. 10974983
  19. 10974983
  20. 10974983
  21. 10974983
  22. 10974983
  23. 10974983
  24. 10974983
  25. 10974983
  26. 10974983
  27. 10974983
  28. 10974983
  29. 10974983
  30. 10974983
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$98,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
2,600KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FDNF6DC9KDF09488

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Dump Box
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-650 Powerstork Diesel Dump Box. 

Ready To work! Hydraulic Brakes 

Low Kms, truck runs and drives like new. 13 Foot Dump Box with 19.5 tires. 

If you are in the market for a dump truck, this is the one for you!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Honda Civic Touring 166,228 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 / B.CAM / LTHR / H. SEATS / NAV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 / B.CAM / LTHR / H. SEATS / NAV 74,814 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix 207,576 KM $7,295 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$98,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-650