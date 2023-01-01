$20,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi Titanium
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi Titanium
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
160,759KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0SU1KR258946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1116
- Mileage 160,759 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Mechanical
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 2.91
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Additional Features
Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Premium brand: Sony
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 14.8
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Front brake diameter: 10.9
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Rear brake width: .43
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
Front brake width: 0.98
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Rocker panel color: body-color
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Starter type: motor/generator
Watts: 390
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4000
Electric Motor HP: 118
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 88
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 141
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 129
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. (dual)
Electric Motor Torque: 177
Electric charge cord: 120 volt
Electric motor charging time (240V): 2.5 hours
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Inflatable seatbelts: rear
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Navigation data: real time traffic
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Reading lights: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Door sill trim: chrome / scuff plate
Electric motor miles per charge: 26
EV battery capacity: 9 kWh
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / app marketplace integration / driving performance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2019 Ford Fusion