Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #0f0f0f; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>The 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX, featuring a backup camera and heated seats, offers practicality and comfort in a reliable package. Its blend of convenience features and comfort amenities makes it a solid choice for everyday commuting with added safety and coziness.</span></p><p> </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*<br /><br />Main Office<br />1575 Main St. E.</p><p> </p><p>Overflow Lot<br />1553 Main St. E<br /><br />Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.<br /><br />At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. <br /><br />Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST</p><p> </p><div class=row style=box-sizing: border-box; display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; margin-right: -15px; margin-left: -15px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><div class=col style=box-sizing: border-box; position: relative; width: 960px; padding-right: 15px; padding-left: 15px; flex-basis: 0px; flex-grow: 1; max-width: 100%;><br /><p class= style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1rem;>Please <a style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #ae353b; text-decoration-line: none; background-color: transparent; href=https://www.daleomotors.ca/contact/>contact us</a> to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.</p><br /><p>All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.</p><p> </p><p><a href=https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:VA6C2:329a3256-4cbf-49c9-ae1a-39d6407cb99a target=_blank rel=noopener>A5347</a></p></div></div>

2019 Honda Civic

60,427 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX / B. CAM / H. SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX / B. CAM / H. SEATS

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,427KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F57KH025347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,427 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX, featuring a backup camera and heated seats, offers practicality and comfort in a reliable package. Its blend of convenience features and comfort amenities makes it a solid choice for everyday commuting with added safety and coziness.

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 



Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

A5347

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 118,555 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT 150,111 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD 151,636 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic