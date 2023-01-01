$34,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2019 Lincoln MKZ
Reserve II AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$34,999
- Listing ID: 9552271
- Stock #: 3477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Rare Reserve Model
- AWD
Here comes a beautiful Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD with all the bells and whistles! This luxurious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, Park Pilot, factory remote start, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C
ONLY $34,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
