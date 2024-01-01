Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Mazda CX-5

83,739 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
GT w/Turbo

GT w/Turbo

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

83,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY4K0546720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P24017A
  • Mileage 83,739 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2019 Mazda CX-5