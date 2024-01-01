$27,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
83,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY4K0546720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P24017A
- Mileage 83,739 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
2019 Mazda CX-5