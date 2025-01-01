Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable workhorse? Check out this certified, rebuilt 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 at Auto Expo Inc.! This white beauty boasts a practical and spacious design, ready to tackle any job. With its iconic Mercedes-Benz build quality and a reputation for dependability, this Sprinter is ready to go the distance with only 90,000 km on the odometer. The interior features a comfortable gray design that is ready for you to customize.</p><p>This Sprinter 1500 is designed to make your life easier. Featuring a durable gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission, this van is ready to get the job done. This particular model boasts a 144 roof and is a rear-wheel drive. Whether you are transporting cargo or converting it for your own personal adventures, this Sprinter provides the perfect foundation.

Here are five reasons why this Sprinter stands out:

Certified & Rebuilt: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Sprinter has been thoroughly inspected and rebuilt to ensure its quality and reliability.
Backup Cam: Navigate tight spots with ease, thanks to the integrated backup camera.
Keyless Entry: Unlock and go with the convenience of keyless entry.
Spacious Interior: The Sprinter offers a generous cargo area, perfect for carrying equipment, supplies, or anything else your business or lifestyle demands.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Designed with efficiency in mind, helping you save on fuel costs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. Looking for a versatile and reliable workhorse? Check out this certified, rebuilt 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 1500 at Auto Expo Inc.! This white beauty boasts a practical and spacious design, ready to tackle any job. With its iconic Mercedes-Benz build quality and a reputation for dependability, this Sprinter is ready to go the distance with only 90,000 km on the odometer. The interior features a comfortable gray design that is ready for you to customize.

This Sprinter 1500 is designed to make your life easier. Featuring a durable gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission, this van is ready to get the job done. This particular model boasts a 144" roof and is a rear-wheel drive. Whether you are transporting cargo or converting it for your own personal adventures, this Sprinter provides the perfect foundation.

Here are five reasons why this Sprinter stands out:

  • Certified & Rebuilt: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Sprinter has been thoroughly inspected and rebuilt to ensure its quality and reliability.
  • Backup Cam: Navigate tight spots with ease, thanks to the integrated backup camera.
  • Keyless Entry: Unlock and go with the convenience of keyless entry.
  • Spacious Interior: The Sprinter offers a generous cargo area, perfect for carrying equipment, supplies, or anything else your business or lifestyle demands.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Designed with efficiency in mind, helping you save on fuel costs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

