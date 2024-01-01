Menu
Blue Streak Pearlcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4D Crew Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Black Exterior Mirrors, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Shift, Electronic Stability Control, Flat Load Floor, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Power door mirrors, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 22G SLT, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Charging Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Storage Tray, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheel Centre Hub.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

122,535 KM

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

122,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG2KS507222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Blue Streak Pearlcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4D Crew Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Black Exterior Mirrors, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Shift, Electronic Stability Control, Flat Load Floor, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Power door mirrors, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 22G SLT, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Charging Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Storage Tray, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheel Centre Hub.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic