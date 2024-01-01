$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT KATZKIN LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT KATZKIN LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Blue Streak Pearlcoat 2019 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4D Crew Cab Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Black Exterior Mirrors, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Shift, Electronic Stability Control, Flat Load Floor, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Power door mirrors, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Quick Order Package 22G SLT, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Charging Port, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Storage Tray, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheel Centre Hub.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Ford Ltd
Kitchener Ford Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-576-7000