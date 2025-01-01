$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5door,Auto,A/C,Low Kms,Certified,1.4 L
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that's perfect for navigating Canadian streets? Check out this sleek, pre-owned 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This beauty boasts a timeless grey exterior, complemented by a comfortable and inviting grey interior. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Golf delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend adventure. Best of all, it has a low 33,000km on the odometer!
This Golf Comfortline is loaded with features designed for your comfort and convenience. This meticulously maintained vehicle is certified and ready to hit the road! You can enjoy the peace of mind knowing it's been thoroughly inspected.
Here are some of the highlights you'll love:
- Low Mileage: With only 33,000km, this Golf has plenty of life left, offering years of reliable performance.
- Fuel Efficiency: The Golf's gasoline engine is known for its impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission, perfect for city driving and long highway trips.
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable during those hot summer days with the included air conditioning.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this Golf has been inspected and meets our high standards.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Auto Expo Inc.
519-208-0770