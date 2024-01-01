$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport SPORT | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | 2 SETS OF TIRES |
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport SPORT | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | 2 SETS OF TIRES |
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 39,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 901 kilometers below market average!
Stellar Black Metallic 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |
4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener Hyundai
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-4400