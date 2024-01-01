Menu
Odometer is 901 kilometers below market average! Stellar Black Metallic 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Reviews: * Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca

39,793KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNGRS1LZ178520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 901 kilometers below market average!

Stellar Black Metallic 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF |

4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

