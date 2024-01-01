$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE | CONSOLE | SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D114480A
- Mileage 171,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Agate Black Metallic 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4D SuperCrew 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Box Side STX Decal, Brake assist, Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 101A Mid, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fog Lamps, FordPass Connect 4G, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers, Rear step bumper, Rear Window Defrost, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Unique Grille w/Ebony Black High-Gloss Mesh, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XL Sport Appearance Package, XL STX Appearance Package.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
