Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- </span><span>Honda Sensing<br></span><span>- AWD<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Another sporty Honda CR-V LX AWD with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning/assist, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2020 Honda CR-V

61,642 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! CAR PLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 11227505
  2. 11227505
  3. 11227505
  4. 11227505
  5. 11227505
  6. 11227505
  7. 11227505
  8. 11227505
  9. 11227505
  10. 11227505
  11. 11227505
  12. 11227505
  13. 11227505
  14. 11227505
  15. 11227505
  16. 11227505
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,642KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3991
  • Mileage 61,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Honda Sensing
- AWD


Another sporty Honda CR-V LX AWD with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning/assist, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 80,567 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 110,500 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEMI! 6 PASS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HEMI! 6 PASS! 85,794 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V