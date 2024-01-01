$27,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! CAR PLAY!
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
61,642KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3991
- Mileage 61,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Honda Sensing
- AWD
Another sporty Honda CR-V LX AWD with Honda sensing has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L - 4 cylinder turbo engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning/assist, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$27,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2020 Honda CR-V