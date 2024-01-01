Menu
Welcome to Kitchener Hyundai, your ultimate destination for exceptional vehicles in Kitchener, Ontario! Conveniently situated at 44 Alpine Rd, our dealership proudly showcases our latest lineup, meticulously tailored to meet the diverse needs of Kitchener drivers. Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our Hyundai vehicles are perfectly equipped to navigate the streets of Kitchener and beyond. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers a variety of options designed to enhance your Ontario journeys. Imagine yourself cruising through Kitcheners vibrant neighborhoods or embarking on weekend adventures to nearby scenic destinations our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience like no other. With powerful engines and cutting-edge technology, each Hyundai is meticulously designed to elevate your journey. But why just take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why theyre the preferred choice for Kitchener drivers. Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect Hyundai to match your lifestyle and preferences. Dont hesitate visit Kitchener Hyundai now and let us help you find your ideal ride for exploring all that Kitchener and Ontario have to offer!

2020 Hyundai KONA

64,048 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA4LU546434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2020 Hyundai KONA