Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>4X4, 5.7L V8 HEMI, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ALLOYS, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2020 RAM 1500

96,941 KM

Details Description Features

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4X4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1715288874
  2. 1715288874
  3. 1715288874
  4. 1715288874
  5. 1715288874
  6. 1715288874
  7. 1715288873
  8. 1715288874
  9. 1715288873
  10. 1715288871
  11. 1715288871
  12. 1715288872
  13. 1715288872
  14. 1715288874
  15. 1715288874
  16. 1715288873
  17. 1715288874
  18. 1715288873
  19. 1715288874
  20. 1715288874
  21. 1715288872
  22. 1715288873
  23. 1715288874
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,941KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,941 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, 5.7L V8 HEMI, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* 70,456 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE* 70,456 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Regular Cab Long Box 36,641 KM $26,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500