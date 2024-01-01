$22,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Certified
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Keyless, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, 2 Sets of Key, New Tires all around, Certified, Perfect driving condition, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, All Original, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener, Today!
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
