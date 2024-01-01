$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
81,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E51MFA75280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24F2470AX
- Mileage 81,988 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 81,988 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 141,718 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | V6 ENGINE 164,288 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Ford Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd
519-576-7000
2021 Ford F-150