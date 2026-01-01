$28,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
No Accidents l Clean Carfax l Reverse Cam l
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van
No Accidents l Clean Carfax l Reverse Cam l
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 129,200 KM
Vehicle Description
We are under construction but open and committed as ever to sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices!
Clean, well-maintained 2021 Ford Transit 250 cargo van with the sought-after Mid Roof and 130" wheelbase configuration. This van has never been in an accident and is in good mechanical and cosmetic condition.
Former commercial unit, one owner before us.
Regularly service with maintenance records on Carfax. Runs and drives great with no known issues. The cargo area is clean and ready for work, making it an excellent choice for contractors, delivery services, tradespeople, or fleet use.
Highlights:
• Clean accident history
• Mid Roof configuration
• 130" wheelbase
• Good service records
• Mechanically sound
• Clean interior and exterior
• Ready to work
Reliable, versatile, and well cared for. Contact for more information or to schedule a viewing.
Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase
-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply.-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Vendora Credit Inc
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519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628