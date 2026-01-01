2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

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<p><strong>We are under construction but open and committed as ever to sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices! </strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Clean, well-maintained 2021 Ford Transit 250 cargo van with the sought-after Mid Roof and 130 wheelbase configuration. This van has never been in an accident and is in good mechanical and cosmetic condition. </p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Former commercial unit, one owner before us.  </p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Regularly service with maintenance records on Carfax. Runs and drives great with no known issues. The cargo area is clean and ready for work, making it an excellent choice for contractors, delivery services, tradespeople, or fleet use.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Highlights:<br>• Clean accident history<br>• Mid Roof configuration<br>• 130 wheelbase<br>• Good service records<br>• Mechanically sound<br>• Clean interior and exterior<br>• Ready to work</p><p>Reliable, versatile, and well cared for. Contact for more information or to schedule a viewing.</p><p>  </p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Finance Option Available, fees apply</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Delivery options available, applicable fees apply.  </span></strong></span></p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader.  </span></strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

129,200 KM

Details Description Features

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

No Accidents l Clean Carfax l Reverse Cam l

Watch This Vehicle
14270885

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van

No Accidents l Clean Carfax l Reverse Cam l

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
129,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR1C8XMKA72789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 129,200 KM

Vehicle Description

We are under construction but open and committed as ever to sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices! 

Clean, well-maintained 2021 Ford Transit 250 cargo van with the sought-after Mid Roof and 130" wheelbase configuration. This van has never been in an accident and is in good mechanical and cosmetic condition. 

Former commercial unit, one owner before us.  

Regularly service with maintenance records on Carfax. Runs and drives great with no known issues. The cargo area is clean and ready for work, making it an excellent choice for contractors, delivery services, tradespeople, or fleet use.

Highlights:
• Clean accident history
• Mid Roof configuration
• 130" wheelbase
• Good service records
• Mechanically sound
• Clean interior and exterior
• Ready to work

Reliable, versatile, and well cared for. Contact for more information or to schedule a viewing.

  

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply. 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

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519-829-XXXX

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519-829-5628

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519-829-5628
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$28,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van