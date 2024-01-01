Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

84,952 KM

Details Description Features

$38,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai PALISADE

Essential

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10914359
  2. 10914359
  3. 10914359
  4. 10914359
  5. 10914359
  6. 10914359
  7. 10914359
  8. 10914359
  9. 10914359
Contact Seller

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHEXMU229687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P24010
  • Mileage 84,952 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Essential for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Essential 84,952 KM $38,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package No Accidents, One Owner! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package No Accidents, One Owner! 133,750 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring No Accidents! 2 sets tires! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Kia NIRO SX Touring No Accidents! 2 sets tires! 90,692 KM $23,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai PALISADE