OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2021 Nissan Rogue

62,251 KM

$28,599

+ tax & licensing
Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

62,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3BB0MC676475

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,251 KM

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

AWD
CVT

