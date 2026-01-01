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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! <br><br>Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>Free CARFAX History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br></span>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!</span></pre>

2021 Toyota RAV4

152,271 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle
14069604

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD *HEATED SEATS*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,271KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23680
  • Mileage 152,271 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!Free CARFAX History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-0886

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519-895-0886
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$24,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2021 Toyota RAV4