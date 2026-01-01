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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>5.3L V8 4X4, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! <br><br><span style=color: #000000;>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br></span>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car! </span><br></span></pre>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

54,969 KM

Details Description Features

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Double Cab 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14085192

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Double Cab 4x4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,969KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,969 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8 4X4, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2024 Chevrolet Colorado WT *Crew Cab 4x4* 59,667 KM $38,950 + tax & lic
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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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1-877-895-XXXX

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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$36,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500