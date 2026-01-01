$36,950+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT Double Cab 4x4
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT Double Cab 4x4
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,969KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,969 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3L V8 4X4, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Balance of 5 YEAR/160,000 KM Factory Warranty! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500