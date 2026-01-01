2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD

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<p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>We are under construction, but open for business and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.  </strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Looking for a dependable full-size pickup thats ready to get to work? This <strong>2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab Short Box</strong> is a solid, mechanically sound truck with a <strong>clean Carfax and no accident history</strong>.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>With <strong>195,000 km</strong>, this Silverado has been well-driven but continues to perform exactly as it should. The <strong>engine and transmission run strong</strong>, and the truck drives great. Overall condition is <strong>fair</strong>, making it an excellent value for anyone looking for a reliable work truck without paying premium prices.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Features include:</strong></p><ul data-spread=false><li>Crew Cab with seating for up to six</li><li>Short Box for easy maneuverability and everyday practicality</li><li>5.3L V8 engine </li><li>Automatic transmission</li><li>Rear-view backup camera</li><li>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming</li><li>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility</li><li>Power windows and door locks</li><li>Air conditioning</li><li>Durable vinyl or cloth interior (depending on equipment)</li><li>Tow/Haul mode</li><li>Multiple cargo tie-downs</li><li>Stability and traction control</li><li>USB connectivity</li></ul><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Why people love the Silverado:</strong></p><ul data-spread=false><li>Proven reliability and durability</li><li>Comfortable Crew Cab with plenty of passenger space</li><li>Strong towing and hauling capability</li><li>Easy to maintain with widely available parts</li><li>Excellent visibility and confident driving position</li><li>Built to handle both work and everyday family use</li><li>One of Canadas most trusted full-size pickup trucks</li></ul><p>If youre looking for a dependable pickup with a <strong>clean history, solid mechanical condition, and plenty of life left</strong>, this Silverado is worth a look. Whether you need a truck for work, towing, or daily driving, it offers outstanding value at this price point.</p><p> </p><h4><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd :</span> </span></strong></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Finance Option Available, fees apply</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Delivery options available, applicable fees apply.  </span></strong></span></p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader. </span></strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD

Work Truck l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l

Watch This Vehicle
14501791

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD

Work Truck l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
195,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3GCUYAED5NG189179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are under construction, but open for business and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.  

Looking for a dependable full-size pickup that's ready to get to work? This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab Short Box is a solid, mechanically sound truck with a clean Carfax and no accident history.

With 195,000 km, this Silverado has been well-driven but continues to perform exactly as it should. The engine and transmission run strong, and the truck drives great. Overall condition is fair, making it an excellent value for anyone looking for a reliable work truck without paying premium prices.

Features include:

  • Crew Cab with seating for up to six
  • Short Box for easy maneuverability and everyday practicality
  • 5.3L V8 engine 
  • Automatic transmission
  • Rear-view backup camera
  • Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
  • Power windows and door locks
  • Air conditioning
  • Durable vinyl or cloth interior (depending on equipment)
  • Tow/Haul mode
  • Multiple cargo tie-downs
  • Stability and traction control
  • USB connectivity

Why people love the Silverado:

  • Proven reliability and durability
  • Comfortable Crew Cab with plenty of passenger space
  • Strong towing and hauling capability
  • Easy to maintain with widely available parts
  • Excellent visibility and confident driving position
  • Built to handle both work and everyday family use
  • One of Canada's most trusted full-size pickup trucks

If you're looking for a dependable pickup with a clean history, solid mechanical condition, and plenty of life left, this Silverado is worth a look. Whether you need a truck for work, towing, or daily driving, it offers outstanding value at this price point.

 

Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd : -Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply. 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

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519-829-XXXX

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519-829-5628

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519-829-5628
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$22,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD