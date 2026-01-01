$22,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD
Work Truck l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD
Work Truck l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We are under construction, but open for business and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.
Looking for a dependable full-size pickup that's ready to get to work? This 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab Short Box is a solid, mechanically sound truck with a clean Carfax and no accident history.
With 195,000 km, this Silverado has been well-driven but continues to perform exactly as it should. The engine and transmission run strong, and the truck drives great. Overall condition is fair, making it an excellent value for anyone looking for a reliable work truck without paying premium prices.
Features include:
- Crew Cab with seating for up to six
- Short Box for easy maneuverability and everyday practicality
- 5.3L V8 engine
- Automatic transmission
- Rear-view backup camera
- Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility
- Power windows and door locks
- Air conditioning
- Durable vinyl or cloth interior (depending on equipment)
- Tow/Haul mode
- Multiple cargo tie-downs
- Stability and traction control
- USB connectivity
Why people love the Silverado:
- Proven reliability and durability
- Comfortable Crew Cab with plenty of passenger space
- Strong towing and hauling capability
- Easy to maintain with widely available parts
- Excellent visibility and confident driving position
- Built to handle both work and everyday family use
- One of Canada's most trusted full-size pickup trucks
If you're looking for a dependable pickup with a clean history, solid mechanical condition, and plenty of life left, this Silverado is worth a look. Whether you need a truck for work, towing, or daily driving, it offers outstanding value at this price point.
Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd : -Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase
-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply.-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628