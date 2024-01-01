2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SLIDING DOORS, REAR A/C & HEAT, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, REMOTE STARTER, LOADED! </span></p><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!<br /><br /></span>Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span></pre>

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

73,873 KM

Details Description Features

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT *STOW N GO*

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan

SXT *STOW N GO*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1707151178
  2. 1707151179
  3. 1707151179
  4. 1707151178
  5. 1707151179
  6. 1707151178
  7. 1707151178
  8. 1707151178
  9. 1707151178
  10. 1707151177
  11. 1707151177
  12. 1707151178
  13. 1707151177
  14. 1707151178
  15. 1707151178
  16. 1707151176
  17. 1707151177
  18. 1707151178
  19. 1707151177
  20. 1707151177
  21. 1707151177
  22. 1707151175
  23. 1707151177
  24. 1707151178
  25. 1707151178
  26. 1707151178
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,873KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 73,873 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SLIDING DOORS, REAR A/C & HEAT, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, REMOTE STARTER, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT *STOW N GO* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT *STOW N GO* 73,873 KM $36,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* 59,817 KM $26,750 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Regular Cab Long Box 39,024 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler Grand Caravan