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2022 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody RWD
2022 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody RWD
Location
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
7,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZL94NH122013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 7,659 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-893-1501
2022 Dodge Challenger