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2022 Dodge Challenger

7,659 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody RWD

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14200868

2022 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody RWD

Location

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

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Used
7,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZL94NH122013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 7,659 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

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519-893-XXXX

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519-893-1501

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Kitchener Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-893-1501

2022 Dodge Challenger