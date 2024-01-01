$28,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SE AWD *HEATED SEATS*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
75,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 75,679 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED!
Ford Co-Pilot360 includes Pre-Collision Assist with Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping System, Auto High Beams, and MORE!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Pre-Collision Assistant
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
