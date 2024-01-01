Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford F-150

65,565 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11130544
  2. 11130544
  3. 11130544
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E80NKD62578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 171320
  • Mileage 65,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 17,924 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford Edge Titanium 82,965 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 72,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150