2022 Ford F-150
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
65,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E80NKD62578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 171320
- Mileage 65,565 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
