2022 Freightliner M2

83,000 KM

Details Features

$122,995

+ tax & licensing
$122,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

AUTO/HYDRAULIC BRAKES/26'/LIFT

Location

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

83,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851672
  • VIN: 3ALACXFA9NDMW7201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Straight Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Alternate Numbers
519-577-5617
