$122,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$122,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jamieson Surplus Centre
519-741-9280
2022 Freightliner M2
2022 Freightliner M2
AUTO/HYDRAULIC BRAKES/26'/LIFT
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$122,995
+ taxes & licensing
83,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9851672
- VIN: 3ALACXFA9NDMW7201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Straight Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5