2022 Hyundai Elantra N Base N EDITION | MANUAL | AC | SUNROOF | 4D Sedan 2.0L TGDI Manual FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

36,023 KM

$35,837

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLW4AK2NU001908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,023 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Hyundai Elantra N Base N EDITION | MANUAL | AC | SUNROOF |

4D Sedan 2.0L TGDI Manual FWD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

