Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;>BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!<br><br>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </pre>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,827 KM

Details Description Features

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box

Watch This Vehicle
13519637

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT Regular Cab 8' Long Box

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1769528006
  2. 1769528006
  3. 1769528006
  4. 1769528007
  5. 1769528001
  6. 1769528006
  7. 1769528007
  8. 1769528005
  9. 1769528007
  10. 1769528005
  11. 1769528005
  12. 1769528007
  13. 1769528007
  14. 1769528003
  15. 1769528005
  16. 1769528004
  17. 1769528004
  18. 1769528006
  19. 1769528007
  20. 1769528006
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,827KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23581
  • Mileage 35,827 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3L V8, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Previous daily rental. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline *SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS* 79,924 KM $25,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Chevrolet Express 54,389 KM $34,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 135
2023 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 135" 54,389 KM $34,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500