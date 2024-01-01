$59,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford E-450
16 FT Cube Van 176" DRW
2023 Ford E-450
16 FT Cube Van 176" DRW
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,950
+ taxes & licensing
49,877KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 22929
- Mileage 49,877 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ONLY 49,000 KM - 16 Foot Cube Van - 176" Wheelbase - 7.3L V8 Engine - POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS! Shop and compare - BEST DEAL IN ONTARIO!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Quality Car Sales
2017 Hyundai Elantra LE *HEATED SEATS* 107,366 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte LX *BLUETOOTH* 143,117 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX *HEATED SEATS* 126,567 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Quality Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Call Dealer
1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$59,950
+ taxes & licensing
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2023 Ford E-450