Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to Kitchener Ford, your premier destination for top-quality vehicles in the heart of Kitchener, Ontario! Conveniently located at 707 Ottawa St S, our dealership is excited to showcase our latest lineup tailored to the needs of drivers in the Kitchener region. Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are perfectly suited to tackle the diverse landscapes and urban streets of Kitchener. From stylish designs to impressive performance features, our lineup has everything you need for your Ontario adventures. Picture yourself cruising through Kitcheners vibrant streets or embarking on weekend getaways to nearby natural attractions our vehicles offer an exhilarating driving experience like no other. With powerful engines and advanced technology, each vehicle is designed to enhance your journey and elevate your driving experience. But dont just take our word for it visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles for yourself! Take them for a test drive and discover why theyre the perfect choice for Kitchener drivers. Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring you find the ideal vehicle to suit your lifestyle and preferences. So why wait? Visit Kitchener Ford today and let us help you find your perfect ride for exploring all that Kitchener and Ontario have to offer!

2023 Ford MAVERICK

21,337 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford MAVERICK

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford MAVERICK

XL

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11182381
  2. 11182381
  3. 11182381
  4. 11182381
  5. 11182381
  6. 11182381
  7. 11182381
  8. 11182381
  9. 11182381
  10. 11182381
  11. 11182381
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8E38PRA66769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24V2570A
  • Mileage 21,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Kitchener Ford, your premier destination for top-quality vehicles in the heart of Kitchener, Ontario! Conveniently located at 707 Ottawa St S, our dealership is excited to showcase our latest lineup tailored to the needs of drivers in the Kitchener region.

Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are perfectly suited to tackle the diverse landscapes and urban streets of Kitchener. From stylish designs to impressive performance features, our lineup has everything you need for your Ontario adventures.

Picture yourself cruising through Kitchener's vibrant streets or embarking on weekend getaways to nearby natural attractions our vehicles offer an exhilarating driving experience like no other. With powerful engines and advanced technology, each vehicle is designed to enhance your journey and elevate your driving experience.

But don't just take our word for it visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles for yourself! Take them for a test drive and discover why they're the perfect choice for Kitchener drivers.

Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, ensuring you find the ideal vehicle to suit your lifestyle and preferences. So why wait? Visit Kitchener Ford today and let us help you find your perfect ride for exploring all that Kitchener and Ontario have to offer!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2017 Nissan Frontier SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | LOW MILEAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Nissan Frontier SV HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | LOW MILEAGE 75,455 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT BREMBO BRAKES | BBS WHEELS | RED INTERIOR for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT BREMBO BRAKES | BBS WHEELS | RED INTERIOR 11,541 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | SPORT | LOW MILEAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | SPORT | LOW MILEAGE 47,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2023 Ford MAVERICK