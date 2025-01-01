$24,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
LX,Certified,Super Low Kms,Bluetooth,Backup Camera
2023 Honda Civic
LX,Certified,Super Low Kms,Bluetooth,Backup Camera
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate driving pleasure with this sleek and stylish 2023 Honda Civic LX, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned beauty is packed with features and boasts an incredibly low mileage of only 37,000km, making it practically brand new. The sleek grey exterior with a black interior offers a sophisticated look that's sure to turn heads. Enjoy the smooth ride and fuel efficiency of the 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT transmission. This Civic LX is ready to take you on any adventure with its front-wheel drive and a spacious sedan body style.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with an array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth technology, navigate with ease using the backup camera, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start. The LX trim also comes equipped with heated seats and mirrors for those chilly Canadian mornings. This Civic offers everything you need and more, making it the perfect vehicle for anyone looking for reliability, style, and comfort.
Here are five features that are sure to add sizzle to your driving experience:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty.
- Super Low Kms: Practically brand new!
- Backup Camera: Drive with confidence and peace of mind.
- Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Bluetooth & Push Button Start: Stay connected and enjoy the convenience of modern technology.
Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to see this stunning 2023 Honda Civic LX for yourself. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a practically new car at a great price!
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770