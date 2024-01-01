$34,046+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai Elantra
HEV Luxury
2023 Hyundai Elantra
HEV Luxury
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
$34,046
+ taxes & licensing
10,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLN4AJ4PU036883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # HOP4720
- Mileage 10,811 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai
2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 37,710 KM $24,848 + tax & lic
2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior GT | AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 5,465 KM $40,652 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 5.7L | 4WD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 58,141 KM $48,806 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kitchener Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,046
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Hyundai
519-742-4400
2023 Hyundai Elantra