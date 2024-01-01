Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Elantra

10,811 KM

Details Features

$34,046

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Luxury

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 11071589
  2. 11071589
  3. 11071589
  4. 11071589
  5. 11071589
  6. 11071589
  7. 11071589
  8. 11071589
  9. 11071589
  10. 11071589
  11. 11071589
  12. 11071589
Contact Seller

$34,046

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ4PU036883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HOP4720
  • Mileage 10,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport SPORT | AUTO | AC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | 37,710 KM $24,848 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior GT | AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Kia K5 GT w/Black Interior GT | AUTO | LEATHER | NAVI | SUNROOF | 5,465 KM $40,652 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 5.7L | 4WD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel 5.7L | 4WD | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 58,141 KM $48,806 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,046

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra