2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

18,108 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS5DAL1PH564843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HOP4747
  • Mileage 18,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-742-XXXX

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe