OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2023 Kia NIRO

5,801 KM

$49,499

2023 Kia NIRO

EV

2023 Kia NIRO

EV

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$49,499

5,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCR3L18P5064339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P24011
  • Mileage 5,801 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

2023 Kia NIRO