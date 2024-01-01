Menu
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, One Owner, Apple Carplay, Roof Racks, Step Bars, Back-Up Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Air Conditioning, 19 Alloy Wheels, Leather Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! 

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!

WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available.

2023 Toyota RAV4

13,118 KM

$42,880

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Trail Edition AWD LOADED RoofRacks Sunroof Leather

2023 Toyota RAV4

Trail Edition AWD LOADED RoofRacks Sunroof Leather

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

519-954-7788

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,880

+ taxes & licensing

13,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned, One Owner, Apple Carplay, Roof Racks, Step Bars, Back-Up Camera, Radar Cruise Control, Blindspot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Air Conditioning, 19" Alloy Wheels, Leather Heated Seats, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.

 

 

 

Please stop by to see this beautiful vehicle. Take it for a TEST DRIVE! Please visit us at 145 Ottawa Street South Kitchener, Ontario. Or visit us online at www.redline-motors.ca

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Redline Motors

Redline Motors

145 Ottawa Street South, Kitchener, ON N2G 3T2

$42,880

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Motors

519-954-7788

2023 Toyota RAV4